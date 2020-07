Or Copy this URL to Share

Carole Moody, 81, of Albertson, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.

Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.



