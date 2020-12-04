KINSTON - Eva Chauncey Williams, 85, of Kinston went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was a member of Northwest Christian Church.
Eva is preceded in death by her husband, Sherrill Davis Williams Sr.; her parents, J.C. and Elizabeth Chauncey; and her brother, Parvin Chauncey.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Lina Williams Gibbs and husband Jerry of Kinston, Dana Williams King and husband Pat of LaGrange; sons, Davis Williams and fiancée Kathy P. Stroud of LaGrange, Grayling Hobbs and wife Sue of Kinston; grandchildren, Lauren Gibbs Hines and husband Steven, Melissa Abbott, Daniel King and Dustin King; great grandchildren, Emily Hines, Caroline Hines, Kelsey King, and Bladen King; and sister, Susie Chauncey of Clearwater, FL.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Rausch officiating.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.