GRIFTON - Fathie Grace Fulford, 80, of Grifton, passed away at her home on June 11, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1938 in Jones County North Carolina to Carl and Bertha Battle Westbrook. Fathie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Fulford; both parents, two daughters, Pamela Sauls and Deborah Herring; two brothers, James Bryant Westbrook and Tommy Westbrook; a sister-in-law, Sharon Westbrook, a son-in-law, Andy King and a very special pet, Winston. Fathie attended Gateway FWB Church in Grifton. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed her work as a homemaker and cherished the memories she made raising her children. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy King of Grifton; two brothers, Ray Donald Westbrook and wife Hazel, of Havelock and Billy Westbrook of Greenville; one sister, Gerri Gorst and husband Jim, of Marion; four grandchildren, Morgan Forrest and husband Matthew, Clay Sauls and wife Andrea, Alex King and Nick King; five great-grandchildren, Carolina, Southie, Tera, Cameron and wife Taylor, and Elric. She also leaves behind one great-great-grandson, Bryson; and two sons-in-law, Kenny Herring and Jimmy Sauls. She will also be missed by her special, loyal and loving fur baby, Danica. Please consider memorial contributions to Pitt County Humane Society. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00am at Gateway FWB Church. Interment will follow the service at Grifton Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the interment. You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC.
Published in Free Press on June 13, 2019