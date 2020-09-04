1/1
Jerry Fields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSTON - Mr. Jerry Fields, age 73, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A native of Greene County, he was born July 1, 1947, the son of Lawrence Henry Fields and Mary Frances Hill Fields.
Jerry began a more than 28 year career with the NC National Guard in 1966 where he served fulltime in active duty until his retirement. Jerry was a member of Hull Road OFWB Church, where he began attending as a child, and was a member of its choir until his health began to decline.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan Parris Fields of the home; children, Jennifer Fields Brinkley (Tony) of Winterville, John Henry Fields (Misty) of Hugo, Jerri Christina Fields Wade (Thomas) of Grifton, Jeremy Tyler Fields (Jessica) of New Bern, Donna Head Garner of Kinston, and Christopher David Taylor (Jen) of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Bailey Garner, Bradley Lawrence Brinkley, Jared Harrison Fields, Brody Garner, Lauryn Kaylee Fields, Lillian Grace Wade, Levi Thomas Wade, Lincoln Avery Wade, Courtney Amber Powers, and Alex Taylor; a great-grandchild, Caroline Grace Groff; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joe Head.
Memorial Services with Military Honors will be held 6 PM Thursday, September 3rd, at Hull Road OFWB Church with Reverend Leon Grubbs and Reverend Percy Cunningham officiating. Committal Services will be held privately at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hull Road OFWB Church, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580.
The family would like to give special thanks and acknowledgement to Sandra Shivar Boyette for her love and care to Jerry and Community Hospice for their compassion.
Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-3675
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved