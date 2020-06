Or Copy this URL to Share

LaTora White of Conetoe died June15, 2020.

Funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Conetoe Chapel MB Church. Viewing will be Saturday 2-7 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Farmville.



