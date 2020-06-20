LaTora White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaTora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaTora White of Conetoe died June15, 2020.
Funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Conetoe Chapel MB Church. Viewing will be Saturday 2-7 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Farmville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 20, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved