LaTora White of Conetoe died June15, 2020.
Funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Conetoe Chapel MB Church. Viewing will be Saturday 2-7 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Farmville.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 20, 2020.