Ronald W. Bryant Jr., 43, of 600 Glendale Ct., died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.

Service will be held noon Friday, July 24, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 from the chapel.

He is survived by his father, Ronald W. Bryant Sr. of Kinston.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



