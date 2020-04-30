Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Loftin Stanley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Loftin Stanley, the last surviving daughter of the late Horace Aldridge and Leo Cole Loftin, was born on June 5, 1919 in Kinston, North Carolina. Following a lengthy illness, she departed this life and

went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Ruby was educated in the public schools of Lenoir County and graduated from Adkin High School. She continued her education at Winston-Salem Teachers College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. Ruby worked for 42 years in Lenoir County, guiding and instructing youth, and culminated her educational career by retiring in 1984 from Savannah School.

Ruby was a kind, generous and compassionate person. At an early age, she dedicated her life to Christ and became a faithful, lifetime member of St. John Free Will Baptist Church in Kinston, NC and was one of the oldest members at the time of her passing. She was a member of the Emma Brock Scholarship Committee, Home Mission Auxiliary and Pastor's Aid Club.

Ruby's civic and social activities included the Delta Rho Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, the

National Education Association, the North Carolina Association of Educators, the Lenoir County Black

Historical Club, the Former Primary Teachers of Savannah Club, the Winston-Salem Alumni Association, and the Duplicators Bridge Club. She was a charter member of the Entre Nous Civic and Social Club.

Ruby was preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Horace A. Loftin, Jr. and Johnnie Loftin; her nephews, Johnnie Loftin, Jr. and Douglas C. "Bootsie" Loftin.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Joseph L. Stanley of Indianapolis, IN; nephew, Morris

Waters of Kinston NC; special friends, Ronald Moore, Jean Barber, Phyllis Sharpe, Debra Jones, and a very loving, devoted friend and caretaker, Elaine Coward, all of Kinston, NC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 1, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Rev.

Mitchell Williams officiating. A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 4 to

6 p.m. at Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Free Will Baptist Church, P. O. Box 5237, Kinston, NC

28503.





