KINSTON - Sally Thompson Baker, 74, of Kinston passed away at Vidant Medical Center on Friday, March 8, 2019. Sally was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to the beach and sewing. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. She had a loving nature and great sense of humor. She was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church and enjoyed working with the youth. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Blanche Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Clarence "Buddy" Baker of the home; daughters, Michelle Tyndall and husband Wade, of Deep Run and Tonya Christian and husband Bryan, of Winterville; son Thomas Deaver, Jr. and significant other April, of Kinston; grandchildren, Dustin, Dillon, Devin Tyndall and wife Jessica, Logan Deaver, Saige and Ella Christian; great-grandchildren, Daegun, Daelin, Libbie and Bella Rose; sister Doris Futrell; brothers, Bobby Thompson and George L. Thompson; her faithful "Yorkie" Judge Judy; and many other special family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Pastors Ronnie Davis and Luis Miranda officiating with graveside to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, IL 60611. Online condolences may be sent to



1608 W Vernon Ave.

Kinston , NC 28504

