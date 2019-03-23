Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Samuel worked as a farmer and was owner of C & M Cash Store in Pink Hill. After retiring he continued to work as a painter.

Samuel was a member of Mount Zion PFWB Church in Pink Hill, North Carolina where he served as a deacon for over 50 years. He loved the Lord and witnessing to others. His firm belief and devotion to the Lord supported and gave him peace during his illness.

Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Carter Kennedy. He is survived by a son, Donald Mack Kennedy and wife Glenda, of Pink Hill, N.C. grandson and wife, Michael and Treva Kennedy; grandson Carter Kennedy and great- grandchildren Tanner and Taylor Kennedy.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with the Reverend Charles Heath and Darin Ezzell officiating. Visitation will follow the service. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Carter Family Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the home of Sam Kennedy 1914 N.C. 241 Pink Hill, N.C.

Online condolences may be sent to



PINK HILL - Samuel ""Sam"" Mack Kennedy, 90, of Pink Hill, North Carolina, returned to his heavenly home on March 21, 2019. Sam was born on January 23, 1929 to Marshall and Minnie Kennedy. He married Mildred Carter on October 23, 1948.Samuel worked as a farmer and was owner of C & M Cash Store in Pink Hill. After retiring he continued to work as a painter.Samuel was a member of Mount Zion PFWB Church in Pink Hill, North Carolina where he served as a deacon for over 50 years. He loved the Lord and witnessing to others. His firm belief and devotion to the Lord supported and gave him peace during his illness.Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Carter Kennedy. He is survived by a son, Donald Mack Kennedy and wife Glenda, of Pink Hill, N.C. grandson and wife, Michael and Treva Kennedy; grandson Carter Kennedy and great- grandchildren Tanner and Taylor Kennedy.Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with the Reverend Charles Heath and Darin Ezzell officiating. Visitation will follow the service. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Carter Family Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the home of Sam Kennedy 1914 N.C. 241 Pink Hill, N.C.Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc

1056 N Nc Hwy 11

Pink Hill , NC 28572

(252) 568-3184 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Free Press on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close