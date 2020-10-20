1/1
Velma Waddill
Velma Waneta (Athon) Waddill, 99, of Nixa, Missouri, formerly of Kirksville, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Nixa Nursing and Rehab.

The daughter of the late Ernal Ross and Lenora Opal (Wiedenkofer) Athon, she was born June 15, 1921 in rural Adair County. On December 8, 1941 Velma was united in marriage to Elmer Baskett and to this union three children were born. Then in June of 1972 Velma married James Earl Waddill who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one son, Leo Baskett, one daughter, Joyce Baskett, two sisters, Sharon Snow and Evelyn Pettit and five brothers, Donald, Ernal Lee, Kenneth, Everett and Asa Athon.

Velma is survived by one daughter Patricia Ferguson and husband Earl of Nixa, MO; one brother, Larry Athon of Kirksville, MO; one granddaughter, Janet Eitel and husband Robert of Nixa, MO; two grandsons, Carey Sullivan of Greentop, MO, and Seth Baskett and wife Angela of Peculiar, MO; seven great-grandsons, Travis (Britney) Eitel, Jordan (Harley) Eitel, Keaton Eitel, Tyler (Destiny) Sullivan, Dillon Sullivan, Jaden and Landon Baskett, as well as several great great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Velma was a homemaker for several years and worked for McGraw Edison until retiring. She loved bowling and was a member of the Kirksville Bowling Hall of Fame. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandsons play baseball. Velma enjoyed to sew, read, and put puzzles together.

Public visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Interment will follow the service at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.

Her grandsons and great-grandsons will be her pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 20, 2020.
