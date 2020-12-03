1/1
Ira Duane Jackson
Duane was born on May 25, 1922 in Lead Hill, Arkansas to Floyd and Ida Arizona Jackson. He passed peacefully the evening of November 27, 2020 at the age of 98 with his wife (Charlotte), eldest daughter (Penny) and son-in-law (Curt) at his bedside.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Garland and Willard, his sister Eunice and his daughter Linda (Mader). He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Charlotte Richenberg Jackson, his daughters Penny Starkey (husband Curt), and Louise Houston, and grandsons Jason Mader and Byron Starkey.

Duane joined the Merchant Marines during World War II and proudly served his country for four years. He worked for Valley National Bank in Tucson AZ for 38 years until retirement. In 1988 Duane and Charlotte moved to Port Orchard, Washington to be near their eldest daughter. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family.

Private graveside services will take place at the Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor.

To view the full obituary: www.havenrest.com






Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
