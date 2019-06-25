|
|
Kirk Eugene Finch
Bremerton - Kirk Eugene Finch passed away peacefully June 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 8, 1938 in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it town of Forman, North Dakota, to Wendell and Cora (Baird) Finch, the sixth of nine children. The Finches soon went west to Bremerton for new opportunities during WWII. During his youth he mastered the unicycle, excelled in shop class, and developed a gregarious personality. He graduated from Bremerton High School and attended St. Martin's College, studying accounting and assistant coaching the track team, served honorably in the Washington National Guard, and drove his hotrod Studebaker Hawk at speeds not fit for print in a family publication.
He married widow Dorothy Patnoe (Potter) in 1963, becoming father to five children. He worked as an accountant at Boeing, a carpenter and roofing contractor, and at PSNS before retiring early to manage his rental properties and spend more time with family. He never turned down a volunteer opportunity, coaching basketball and peewee football for many years, and decades of charitable work with Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight. He was active in his lifelong Catholic faith, generous with his time and resources, outgoing, quick-witted, and could tell stories that would leave you in stitches.
He was an excellent carpenter, working circles around folks many years his junior, and his skills live on in many woodworking projects and perfectly-notched rafters. A runner into his 70s, he surprised his grandkids with his speed and energy in the five-mile Viking Fest Road Race. He was thankful to see his beloved Seahawks win a Superbowl, celebrate over 50 years of marriage with the love of his life, live into his 80s, but most of all thankful for his large family and the many great meals and great times together.
He leaves behind children Kathy Brauner, Karen Lunden (Richard), Michael Patnoe (Jen Sarachene), Mary Soderlind (John), grandchildren Theresa, Danny, Megan, Jakob, Allie, Patrick and Julie, great-grandchildren Aimee, Jessica, Rylan, Junah Thor, Joslyn and Whitton, great-great grandchildren Kaia, Kalea, Madeline and Broden, dozens of nieces and nephews and a great many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, their son David Finch, Daughter Linda Patnoe Witt, son-in-law Tim Brauner and most of his siblings.
Friends and family will gather Thursday, June 27, At Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4215 Pine Rd. NE, Bremerton, to celebrate a Rosary in his honor (10:30 a.m.), funeral Mass (11:00 a.m.), and reception at the church. Graveside service will follow at Miller Woodlawn Cemetery, 2:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 25, 2019