Margaret (Maggie) McConkey
Bremerton - Margaret (Maggie) Mae (Grube) McConkey. Born in Huntington Beach California, Maggie grew up in a Dutch/German family with a strong work ethic and a deep creative spirit that influenced all she did. A graduate of Whitman College she taught health and physical education at Whitman and the University of Washington. She met our dad F. Paul McConkey at the University of Washington and they were married on May 31, 1954. They were married for 62 years. Living in Lake City, Mercer Island, Lake Oswego, Oregon and Bremerton she raised a family that loved the water and all water sports. As an active swimmer, she stayed involved into her late 80's. Our mother always told us that "life is hard" but she also had a laugh that you could hear a mile away. She lived her life in a way that enriched everyone around her. Our greatest memory of our mother would be her care for us and the love she shared without any reservations. She was a strong force of nature and influenced our lives greatly. While she was blessed to live an exciting, wonderful, rich and long life we all wish we could keep our mother's forever. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Maggie passed away at Crista Shores intensive care on June 19th after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her children Bob (wife Helen) McConkey, Carolynn (husband Casey) Caughie, Paul (Trip) (wife Kerry) McConkey, Jim (wife Rebecca) McConkey; and four grandchildren: Kendra, Tyler, Andrew and Cali.
Memorials can be given to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.
Bremerton - Margaret (Maggie) Mae (Grube) McConkey. Born in Huntington Beach California, Maggie grew up in a Dutch/German family with a strong work ethic and a deep creative spirit that influenced all she did. A graduate of Whitman College she taught health and physical education at Whitman and the University of Washington. She met our dad F. Paul McConkey at the University of Washington and they were married on May 31, 1954. They were married for 62 years. Living in Lake City, Mercer Island, Lake Oswego, Oregon and Bremerton she raised a family that loved the water and all water sports. As an active swimmer, she stayed involved into her late 80's. Our mother always told us that "life is hard" but she also had a laugh that you could hear a mile away. She lived her life in a way that enriched everyone around her. Our greatest memory of our mother would be her care for us and the love she shared without any reservations. She was a strong force of nature and influenced our lives greatly. While she was blessed to live an exciting, wonderful, rich and long life we all wish we could keep our mother's forever. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Maggie passed away at Crista Shores intensive care on June 19th after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her children Bob (wife Helen) McConkey, Carolynn (husband Casey) Caughie, Paul (Trip) (wife Kerry) McConkey, Jim (wife Rebecca) McConkey; and four grandchildren: Kendra, Tyler, Andrew and Cali.
Memorials can be given to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.