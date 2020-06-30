Nancy Jackson



Nancy Jackson, born June 29,1941, in Forks, Washington, passed away peacefully at home with her Husband on Saturday June 20, 2020. They were married on May 7, 1960 in the Nielton Church. Frank and Christene Willett were her parents.



She is survived by her husband Bruce, son Carl, son Dan and wife Bridgett, grand daughter Carolyn and grandson Roman.



The couple moved to Hawaii in 1999 after retirement and lived there for 5 years. Nancy was known as the flower lady because she grew wonderful flowers from the start.



The couple moved back to live in Lakeland Village in 2004.









