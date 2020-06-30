Nancy Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jackson

Nancy Jackson, born June 29,1941, in Forks, Washington, passed away peacefully at home with her Husband on Saturday June 20, 2020. They were married on May 7, 1960 in the Nielton Church. Frank and Christene Willett were her parents.

She is survived by her husband Bruce, son Carl, son Dan and wife Bridgett, grand daughter Carolyn and grandson Roman.

The couple moved to Hawaii in 1999 after retirement and lived there for 5 years. Nancy was known as the flower lady because she grew wonderful flowers from the start.

The couple moved back to live in Lakeland Village in 2004.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved