Rob D. Ludwig Jr.



Tacoma - Rob D. Ludwig Jr. passed away in the company of his daughters on September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tacoma, WA. Survived by his Mother, Janice; 3 daughters, Olivia Smith, Dana Ludwig and Casey Mutch; sister, Cindy Fitch; brother, Rodney, as well as countless grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Born January 23, 1956 in Bremerton, WA, Rob spent many of his younger years causing trouble with his sibling, leaving behind countless memories. Graduating from Central Kitsap High School in 1974, he enlisted in the US Air Force at the age of 18, spending 3 years as an Integrated Avionics Component Specialists, he shifted to the civilian side in 1978, Rob began work with the Department of the Navy at Indian Island, in Jefferson County, WA. Leaving the DON in 1995, Rob decided to embark on a new adventure, moving to Central Oregon in August 1995, self-employed for several years until 2002 when he started work at the United States Postal Service in Redmond, OR. Retiring in February 2020, Rob decided to move back to Kitsap County to be closer to his family, officially calling Port Orchard, WA home in June 2020.



A man that can't be summed up into words, his sarcastic quick wittedness always had you second guessing yourself. He was always willing to go out of his way to help in any way he could and if it was cheap labor you were looking for, Rob was your guy, for the low price of a case of beer, you could always rely on him to get the job done. Living life to the fullest, he was the life of the party, you never could predict what he would do but you could always count on it making you laugh. He was never a person to take things too seriously, leaving high expectations for his daughters to carry on his kindhearted sarcastic nature.



A celebration of his memory and 65th birthday is being planned for January 2021, location and date pending due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please contact his family directly with any questions regarding a service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store