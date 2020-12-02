Abram Franklin Hunsberger Sr.Knoxville - Abram Franklin Hunsberger, Sr, age 95 of Knoxville, TN, passed away in his home on December 1, 2020. He was born in Collegeville, PA to Abram Jones Hunsberger and Elizabeth Histand Hunsberger. In 1947 he married the love of his life and moved to Tennessee where he lived and raised his family of five boys and one girl. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Catherine Malin Hunsberger and by two brothers, Norman Willis Hunsberger of PA and David Martin Hunsberger of NJ. Mr. Hunsberger is survived by all of his children: Franklin Jr (Esther), Roy (Joanne), Paul (Manuela), Wayne (Dorothy), Grace (Tom Watkins), and James (Holly), twenty-seven grandchildren, seventy-six great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Walter Irvin Hunsberger of PA and by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Hunsberger was a devout follower of Jesus Christ of the Mennonite faith. He was a devoted family man with a genuine love for his wife and family. He one time confessed to his pastor that he "loved his wife too much." He worked for 6 years as a chicken farmer, 29 years as a maintenance man and after 7 years at Mayo's Garden Center, he finally retired. After retirement he spent many hours volunteering for Mennonite Disaster Service, Teen Challenge, Habitat for Humanity and just helping his friends and neighbors. The family will receive friends at Berry Highland West on Thursday evening, December 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be observed. Also, funeral will be private but will be live streamed on the Berry Highland West Facebook page Friday, Dec. 4 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Concord Mennonite Cemetery on Dutchtown Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cemetery Fund of the Concord Mennonite Church, 1717 Bales Rd. Knoxville, TN 37914 or to Covenant Hospice, Fort Sanders Foundation 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd STE 202, Knoxville, TN 37922.