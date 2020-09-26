Arthur Metzger
Loudon -
Arthur Metzger, age 80, of Tellico Village, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Tuesday, September 22nd at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Arthur was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1955 at the age 15. He learned the printing trade, graduated from high school, and was drafted to the United States Army. He proudly served, and was
honorably discharged. Arthur married the love of his life in 1967, the late Cecilia Donahue Metzger, and was very successful working in the printing offices of the U.S. House of Representatives for 45 years. Arthur and Cecilia raised their family in Lanham, Maryland before retiring. In 2003, they moved to Tellico Village, a retirement community in Loudon, TN. Arthur thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, tending to his glorious garden and various bird houses, feeders, and fountains. He enjoyed playing golf, and participating in various dinner clubs and card groups. He had many special friends in both Tennessee and the D.C. area, and loved them all dearly. Arthur was larger than life with such a gregarious personality. He worked hard, kept his word, was honest, enjoyed life, and had a tender heart. He was one of a kind, made many laugh, and was a straight shooter. He was a loving father and husband, and very generous. Arthur was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cecilia "Ce-Ce" Metzger, his parents, Sygmunt and Lydia Metzger, and his brother Robert Metzger. He is survived by his five children Michael "Mickey" Metzger (Sophia) of Chantilly, VA, Annemarie Spain (Greg) of Morristown, TN, John Metzger of Crofton, MD, Tim Metzger of Loudon, TN, and Chris Metzger (Joyce) of Mount Airy, MD. He is survived by eight grandchildren: Sara, Caroline, Emily, Leo, Jackson, Jeremy, Brayden, and Eva. He is also survived by his brother, Reinhold Metzger, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN with funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at the St. Thomas Columbarium. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com