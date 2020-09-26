1/1
Arthur Metzger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Metzger

Loudon -

Arthur Metzger, age 80, of Tellico Village, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Tuesday, September 22nd at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Arthur was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1955 at the age 15. He learned the printing trade, graduated from high school, and was drafted to the United States Army. He proudly served, and was

honorably discharged. Arthur married the love of his life in 1967, the late Cecilia Donahue Metzger, and was very successful working in the printing offices of the U.S. House of Representatives for 45 years. Arthur and Cecilia raised their family in Lanham, Maryland before retiring. In 2003, they moved to Tellico Village, a retirement community in Loudon, TN. Arthur thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, tending to his glorious garden and various bird houses, feeders, and fountains. He enjoyed playing golf, and participating in various dinner clubs and card groups. He had many special friends in both Tennessee and the D.C. area, and loved them all dearly. Arthur was larger than life with such a gregarious personality. He worked hard, kept his word, was honest, enjoyed life, and had a tender heart. He was one of a kind, made many laugh, and was a straight shooter. He was a loving father and husband, and very generous. Arthur was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cecilia "Ce-Ce" Metzger, his parents, Sygmunt and Lydia Metzger, and his brother Robert Metzger. He is survived by his five children Michael "Mickey" Metzger (Sophia) of Chantilly, VA, Annemarie Spain (Greg) of Morristown, TN, John Metzger of Crofton, MD, Tim Metzger of Loudon, TN, and Chris Metzger (Joyce) of Mount Airy, MD. He is survived by eight grandchildren: Sara, Caroline, Emily, Leo, Jackson, Jeremy, Brayden, and Eva. He is also survived by his brother, Reinhold Metzger, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN with funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at the St. Thomas Columbarium. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved