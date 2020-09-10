Barbara Baker
Knoxville - Barbara Hudson Baker, age 78, of Knoxville, TN, went to be with her Lord on September 7, 2020. She graduated from White County High School in Sparta, TN, in 1960 and was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church for over 40 years and was an active member of the choir, FISH program, Sisters in Christ, the Willing Workers Circle, and Prayer Shawl Ministry.
Barbara worked at Stokely Athletics in sales and at The University of Tennessee in concessions. "Granny" as she was affectionately known by many, loved working with "her kids" at Neyland Stadium and Thompson Boling Arena. She was also a successful Sales Representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics for 25 years and recently won outstanding sales award and courage award for strength of character and perseverance.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Maxey D. Baker; parents, Walter Hudson and Thelma Hudson Wallace; step-father, Labe Walace, and son, Brent Baker. She is survived by son, Chris Harris and wife, Stephanie of Camden, SC; daughters, Brooke Baker of Chattanooga, Merri B. Holt and husband, Gary of Knoxville, and son, Bryan Baker and wife, Charlotte of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Garrett, Landon and Jack Holt of Knoxville, Kacee Michel and Brittany Harris of Camden, SC, Jonathan Baker (Crystal), Jeremy Baker (Mariah) and Maxey Baker of Memphis; several great grandchildren and her cherished and loved dogs, Baxter and Abe.
A Celebration of Life will be planned later. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church 7234 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville TN 37909 or to the American Cancer Society
, 871 Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville TN, 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.