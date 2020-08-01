Charles Nelson
Knoxville - Charles Edward Nelson, 81, of Knoxville, left this world into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was a long-time member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He retired in 1993 after a lifetime of work in the Car Dealership business. He was co-owner and General Manager of Subaru West from 1981 to 1993. After retirement, he worked at the Gatlinburg Welcome Center for 25 years, introducing people to the mountains he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) and Lura Nelson, sister Barbara Turner, and daughter-in-law Robin Nelson. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julia Long Nelson, sons Charles (Chuck) Jr., Gene (Melinda), and Drew Nelson. Also, grandchildren Jonathan (Amber), Lindsay and Inka. His surviving siblings are Wanda Paysinger, Kenneth (Kim) Nelson and Joan (Charles) Davis, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Dr. John Green and Rev. Kent Williams. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:45 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wallace Memorial Appalachian Missions Ministry. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.