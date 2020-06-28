Claudia Wagoner
Claudia Wagoner

Claudia Wagoner, a graduate student of Austin-East High c/o 1970, departed this life at Beverly Park Place on June 23, 2020. She was once an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was later employed at Levi's until closing. She retired in 1996 from Green Magnet School.

Preceded in death by grandmother, Ms. Lena Davenport. Survivors: son, Terrell Davis and several grandchildren. Mother, Wanda Davenport, Uncle, Claude Davenport (Johnnie), Brother, Jack Wagoner & wife, 3 sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives & friends. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Beverly Park Place.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 28 to Jul. 6, 2020.
