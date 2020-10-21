1/1
Concetta Halvorsen
{ "" }
Concetta Halvorsen

Decatur,TN - Concetta "Connie" Halvorsen - age 73 of Decatur, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Connie loved her Lord and going to church as well as spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and was a servant at heart. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Marie Di Salvo; husband, Kenneth David Halvorsen; brother, Frank Di Salvo; sister, Carmella Guardi; and sister-in-law, Petrina Di Salvo. Survived by daughter, Donna (Brandon) Ricker; brothers, Michael (Marie) Di Salvo, Pat (Svetlana) Di Salvo; sister, Mary Rose (Ralph) Sarenac; grandchildren, Monica Halvorsen, Corynna Ricker, Kenny Ricker; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4:00 PM. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM Monday at East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery - John Sevier Hwy. for an 11:30 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
OCT
26
Interment
11:15 AM
East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

