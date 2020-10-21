Concetta Halvorsen
Decatur,TN - Concetta "Connie" Halvorsen - age 73 of Decatur, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Connie loved her Lord and going to church as well as spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and was a servant at heart. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Marie Di Salvo; husband, Kenneth David Halvorsen; brother, Frank Di Salvo; sister, Carmella Guardi; and sister-in-law, Petrina Di Salvo. Survived by daughter, Donna (Brandon) Ricker; brothers, Michael (Marie) Di Salvo, Pat (Svetlana) Di Salvo; sister, Mary Rose (Ralph) Sarenac; grandchildren, Monica Halvorsen, Corynna Ricker, Kenny Ricker; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4:00 PM. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM Monday at East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery - John Sevier Hwy. for an 11:30 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com