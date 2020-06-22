Dwayne Antoine Mitchell
Knoxville - Dwayne Antoine Mitchell was born in New York, NY to the proud parents of Joseph Mitchell and Robin Blocker on October 2, 1976. The oldest of 7 children, Dwayne grew up in The Bronx, NY and was educated in NYC Public Schools. Dwayne enjoyed spending the weekends with his family in the Pologrounds in Harlem, NY. Dwayne and his cousins would run the streets in Harlem playing tag, basketball and cracking jokes, just bonding with each other. Dwayne relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee with his grandmother Johnnie Mae Nimmons (who preceded him in death) where he started a life of his own. Dwayne was a devoted father to Markeyta, Dwayne Jr., Ashia, Quanelo and Wayde. "G-Wayne" ,as he was affectionately called, had a heart of gold and could light up a room with his jokes and laughter. Dwayne's sly remarks, big smile and sense of humor would always put you in a good mood. Dwayne loved to draw; he was very creative and talented.
Dwayne passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2020.
Left to cherish his precious memory: children, Markeyta Loverson, Dwayne Mitchell Jr., Ashia Mitchell, Quanelo Evans and Wayde Lopez; grandchildren, Edward Jones, Dwayne Mitchell III and Winter Loverson; loving mother, Robin Blocker; father Joseph Mitchell; siblings, Ivette Killebrew, (brother-in-law) Odell Killebrew, Donnell Mitchell, David Castro, Jamel Edwards, Keasha Dixon and Joeisha Sellers; nieces, Kaylin, Kourtney, Kiera, Sanaa and Dakota; nephews, Jamel, Rakeem, Donnell Jr., Julian, Simir and Anthony, as well as, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Thursday, June 25, 2020, A private graveside will take place. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Face masks and social distancing will be required. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Knoxville - Dwayne Antoine Mitchell was born in New York, NY to the proud parents of Joseph Mitchell and Robin Blocker on October 2, 1976. The oldest of 7 children, Dwayne grew up in The Bronx, NY and was educated in NYC Public Schools. Dwayne enjoyed spending the weekends with his family in the Pologrounds in Harlem, NY. Dwayne and his cousins would run the streets in Harlem playing tag, basketball and cracking jokes, just bonding with each other. Dwayne relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee with his grandmother Johnnie Mae Nimmons (who preceded him in death) where he started a life of his own. Dwayne was a devoted father to Markeyta, Dwayne Jr., Ashia, Quanelo and Wayde. "G-Wayne" ,as he was affectionately called, had a heart of gold and could light up a room with his jokes and laughter. Dwayne's sly remarks, big smile and sense of humor would always put you in a good mood. Dwayne loved to draw; he was very creative and talented.
Dwayne passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2020.
Left to cherish his precious memory: children, Markeyta Loverson, Dwayne Mitchell Jr., Ashia Mitchell, Quanelo Evans and Wayde Lopez; grandchildren, Edward Jones, Dwayne Mitchell III and Winter Loverson; loving mother, Robin Blocker; father Joseph Mitchell; siblings, Ivette Killebrew, (brother-in-law) Odell Killebrew, Donnell Mitchell, David Castro, Jamel Edwards, Keasha Dixon and Joeisha Sellers; nieces, Kaylin, Kourtney, Kiera, Sanaa and Dakota; nephews, Jamel, Rakeem, Donnell Jr., Julian, Simir and Anthony, as well as, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Thursday, June 25, 2020, A private graveside will take place. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Face masks and social distancing will be required. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.