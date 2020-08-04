1/1
Gladys Philips
1929 - 2020
Knoxville - Gladys Philips passed gently from this life into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 31, 2020. Gladys was born in Beaumont, Texas on May 26, 1929. She and her husband Jim, moved to Tulsa, OK with Sun Pipe Line Corp. until retiring to Tennessee to be near grandchildren. She enjoyed her RN work with Red Cross, bicycling, painting, & traveling. Gladys was quick to giggle with the grandchildren and loved visits from them, her friends, Hazel and Susan, as well as faithful calls from Sunday school leader, George Dilworth. She loved caring for her best friend, Sara, and loved all things choir, being a member of the Cedar Springs Presbyterian choir for many wonderful years under Director Andrew Duncan. Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Jim Philips; parents, Ed and Marie Thibodeaux; and sister, Doris Johnson. Gladys is survived by daughters and sons in law, Traci and Ken Grant and Kristine and Clint Doiron; grandchildren, Philip and Braden Grant, Luke and Kelley Doiron, Allyson and Jonathan Schmitt, Ashley and Jordan Bounds, Kasey and Daniel Willis, May and Phil Hester; twenty-one great grandchildren; nieces, Jenni Cherry and Nancy Philips; godson, Rick Johnson; and other nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the devoted staff at Manor House Assisted Living who cared for her well with kindness, compassion and good laughs when the occasion called for it. Particular thanks to Dr. Keilah Gonzalez-Bonilla, Elaine, Alicia, McKayla, Kadeem, Cookie, Shelli, Marita and Johnny. You are the best! A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
