Janet Ogle
Knoxville - Janet Louise Grubb Ogle - age 88, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1932. She was a school bus driver for Knox County schools for twenty two years. She was also a dedicated member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, where she and Max served in various ministries and outreach programs over the years. Janet was preceded in death by parents, Clifton and Pearl Grubb; sister, Betty Lindsey and husband, Max E. Ogle. She is survived by children, Cheryl (John) Riley, Alan (Terri) Ogle and Marie (Mike) Russell; siblings, Lois Rice, Lorraine (Jimmy) Coffey and Helen Goins; grandchildren, Mark (Jenn) Riley, Melissa (Peter) Nossal, Michael (Hannah) Riley, Michelle (Luke) Dixon, Megan Riley, Jacob (Casey) Ogle, Rachel (Ryan) Scott, Aaron (Shelby) Ogle, Rebecca (Matthu) Osborn, Christian Ogle, Isaiah Ogle, Ryan Russell and Courtney Russell; sixteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Monday, November 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel in Fountain City. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Family and friends will gather Tuesday, December 1 at 10:45 a.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery (5315 Kingston Pike) for an 11 a.m. interment. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ogle family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
.