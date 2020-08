Or Copy this URL to Share

Jason Bennett Spivey, age 49 passed away peaceful August 4th 2020 surrounded by family. He was a man of the outdoors. He is survived by wife Callie Spivey , Son Jace Spivey, Mom Mary and stepdad Benny cole, Dad Lewit and wife sandra spivey, brother Neal and wife venus spivey and several nieces and nephews









