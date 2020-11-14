Jesse Ryan Wright
Loudon County - Jesse Ryan Wright, age 40 (9/7/80 - 11/12/20) of Loudon County, TN, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center, waiting for his third liver transplant and a kidney transplant. He was born in Recife, Brazil and was adopted at age 4 along with his brother, age 5. They became United States Citizens together, both at age 7. He graduated from West High School, Knoxville, TN and Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Harriman, TN. He obtained the rank of Eagle in the B.S.A. and all ranks in the Cub Scouts plus the Arrow of Light. He was named Southern Region B.S.A. Scout of the Year in recognition of his completing his Eagle rank requirements while waiting for his second liver transplant. After his second
liver transplant, he was awarded a "Make-A-Wish" trip to "Give the Kids the World" at Disney World and Universal Studios. He worked many years for Jewelry TV. Survived by parents William P. Wright II and Betty Ryan Wright, Loudon County; William Clay Wright, brother and nieces: Ivette C. Wright and Karen Wright, Knoxville, TN; James J. Ryan, uncle, and Renee Ryan. aunt, Cape Coral, FL; Jacob Ryan Wright, nephew, Bell Buckle, TN; Great Aunt Helen Davis, Glendale, TN; and many cousins. Preceded in death by William P. Wright, grandfather; Clay Troutt Wright, grandmother; Frank Ryan, grandfather; and Maxine White Ryan, grandmother. Funeral Procession will leave at 10 AM on 11/16/2020 from Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, TN https://goo.gl/maps/xFG1nGhuWke86c5E7
in route to family cemetery plots at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Knoxville, TN https://goo.gl/maps/fsvW6ECBcP3jCGpe7
for 11 AM graveside services lead by Jim Bogart of the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jesse's name at your religious organization along with a prayer for Jesse. Jesse enjoyed motorcycling and dreamed of traveling when he became well. Jesse is living his dream now, riding his Harley to see his grandparents and see the world. Live your dream now! Ride long and fast! Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangement. clickfuneralhome.com