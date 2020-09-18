1/1
Joe Lee Kirby
Joe Lee Kirby

Knoxville - Joe Lee Kirby 77 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020. Joe owned and operated Kirby Auto Sales in South Knoxville for many years. He was preceded in death by parents, Marshal and Willie Kirby; Brothers, Bobby, Bruce Kirby, R.L, Eugene and Charles Wayman; Sisters, Hazel Romines and Wanda Pressley. Joe is survived by wife of 40 years, Sharon (Harris) Kirby; Son and daughter-in-law, Phil (Tammy) Kirby; daughters and son-in-law, Cara (Brian) Jones, Paula Jones and Annaleiah Kirby; special great-granddaughters, Amiah and Adriah; step-daughter, Tiffany. 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; Sisters, Gerrie Brown and Judy Johnson and Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday September 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman hwy. Family and friends will meet Sunday September 20, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
SEP
20
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
September 18, 2020
Paula, Phil and Cara my heart goes out to all of your family in this time of lose. Your dad will be missed. You are all always in my heart. I love each of you dearly.
Debbie (Hurst) French
