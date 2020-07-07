Johnny L. Smith



Johnny L. Smith won his battle with cancer and graduated to his heavenly home on July 4, 2020. John was born on January 30, 1943 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jessie Smith and brother Bill Smith.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Smith; daughter Paula Mowery; son-in-love Keith Mowery; granddaughter Shelly Mowery; son Kevin Smith; daughter-in-love Amiee Smith; granddogs Hatch and Tucker; brother Gene Smith and his wife, Barbara Smith.



Should a book be written about his many experiences and exploits it would surely be thought fiction. However, John was an Army Veteran, Professional Photographer, Building Contractor, and retired as a Corporate Pilot of 40 years. He was an avid Fly Fisherman and loved Woodworking. John excelled in everything he put his mind to do. He never met a stranger and left a positive influence wherever he went.



John was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and was a Deacon.



The family wants to thank all of his friends at AutoExtend for taking such good care of him. We also greatly appreciate the Nursing staff on the 5th floor of Tennova North Hospital for being so caring. Also, the staff of Tennova Hospice deserves a big thank you for their compassion.



A Celebration of Life service will be observed on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 6:00pm. The service will be held at Glenwood Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Glenwood Baptist Church or Mission of Hope in his honor.









