Lawrence Smith
Lawrence Smith

Clinton - Lawrence Adrian Smith, Jr, 59, of Clinton, TN, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after losing his battle to COVID-19.

Born on March 27, 1961 in Clinton, TN, Lawrence is survived by his loving wife, Connie Smith; his sons Michael Smith and Thomas Smith; stepson Aaron Wilson (wife Christie); stepdaughter Amy Burns (husband Jeff); and grandchildren Alex Wilson, Ariana Wilson, Jackson Burns, and Liam Burns. He is also survived by sisters Lena Hoormann, Gail Cooper, and Julia Rohr as well as nephews Denny Toomey and James Toomey.

Lawrence spent his life living in the Clinton area and was happiest when he was on his tractor tending to his property or watching his grandchildren ride four-wheelers and dirt bikes. He was a member of the Laborers' Local 818, primarily working at various U.S. Department of Energy sites in Oak Ridge.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence, Sr. and Imogen Smith and his son Matthew Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 29 at Anderson County Memorial Gardens in Clinton. All attendees are required to wear a mask.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of the arrangements. holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
