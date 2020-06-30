Margaret Strunk Blaylock
Knoxville - On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Margaret Strunk Blaylock, passed away at the age of 85. Margaret was born August 18, 1934, in Memphis, Tennessee to Paul Harold and Mable Janet (Coyle) Strunk. She married Fred F. Blaylock in 1951 and raised four children. Margaret retired from Knox County Schools in 1996 as the cafeteria manager at Doyle High School. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Fred F. Blaylock and her daughter, Anna Lou Porterfield. She is survived by her son, Gene (Debra) Blaylock; her daughters, Ginger Westlake, and Jan (Ken) Christy; her grandchildren, Ernie (Sheila) Porterfield, Ed (Jackie) Porterfield, Freddie (Megan) Porterfield, Logan (Whitney) Blaylock, Patrick (Jennifer) Westlake, Alexander Westlake, Maggie Westlake, Jonathan Westlake, Christian Westlake, Cody Plemons, and Sarah Christy and several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet at Gap Creek Christian Church Cemetery, 2102 Kimberlin Heights Rd. Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, July 3, 2020 for a 10:00am graveside service. Reverend Phil Zook officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.