Melanie Noel Feathers
Knoxville - It is with profound sadness and much love that the family of Melanie Noel Feathers announce her peaceful passing in Knoxville on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 74 years. She was born to the late Milt and Doris Noel in Nashville, TN. Melanie graduated from Young High School in Knoxville and received a degree in Education from the University of Tennessee.
Melanie was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville. She was a teacher and educator in both Tennessee and Georgia. Melanie was also an employee of the University of Tennessee and University of Tennessee Hospital. She was an avid seamstress who enjoyed sewing and smocking. Most recently she was involved with a group sewing hats for cancer patients around the United States. She loved flower gardening, beading and jewelry, bird watching and feeding, reading, and, yes, shopping. Melanie was a loving, caring, and understanding Christian putting the family and others needs and feelings consistently above her own. Her body may have given out but her passion for the things she took pleasure in doing and the family and friends she loved never did.
Melanie will be lovingly remembered by her family; husband, John W. Feathers, Jr.; son and wife, LTC(R) Scott & Melanie Feathers; daughter and husband, Mrs. Amy & Kyle Stewart; grandchildren, Robby & Ryan Feathers, Matthew & Callie Stewart, and her dogs Mia and Max.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The visitation will be followed by a graveside service at 3:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. Melanie loved pastel colors and would request that we celebrate her and her love by wearing pastel colors for those attending the ceremonies in person.
