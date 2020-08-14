1/1
Neil Robert Sadlowski
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Robert Sadlowski

Oak Ridge - Neil Robert Sadlowski, 66 of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 26, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Edward C. and Caroline E. Corbett Sadlowski.

He was a veteran of the US Navy and very proud of his Navy background. He was a field service engineer in the medical field.

Neil was a gun enthusiast, a ham radio operator, loved any kind of technology and an avid music lover.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Stephen Sadlowski.

He is survived by daughters, Jennifer Sadlowski and Emily Weaver and her husband, Justin, all of Oak Ridge and Amanda Clark and husband Michael of Grand Rapids, MI; brothers, John Sadlowski and wife Tracy of Granite Falls of North Carolina and Jerry Sadlowski of Wichita, KS; sisters, Christine Sadlowski Sause and husband Matthew of Marshall, MS and Marae Moore and husband David of LaPorte, IN; and 6 grandchildren, Halie, Edward James, Lexi, Laila, Noah and Abigail.

Family and friends will meet on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 5:00 pm for a memorial service at Weatherford Mortuary. Rev. Kenny Rains will officiate. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weatherford Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved