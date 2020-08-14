Neil Robert Sadlowski
Oak Ridge - Neil Robert Sadlowski, 66 of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 26, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Edward C. and Caroline E. Corbett Sadlowski.
He was a veteran of the US Navy and very proud of his Navy background. He was a field service engineer in the medical field.
Neil was a gun enthusiast, a ham radio operator, loved any kind of technology and an avid music lover.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Stephen Sadlowski.
He is survived by daughters, Jennifer Sadlowski and Emily Weaver and her husband, Justin, all of Oak Ridge and Amanda Clark and husband Michael of Grand Rapids, MI; brothers, John Sadlowski and wife Tracy of Granite Falls of North Carolina and Jerry Sadlowski of Wichita, KS; sisters, Christine Sadlowski Sause and husband Matthew of Marshall, MS and Marae Moore and husband David of LaPorte, IN; and 6 grandchildren, Halie, Edward James, Lexi, Laila, Noah and Abigail.
Family and friends will meet on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 5:00 pm for a memorial service at Weatherford Mortuary. Rev. Kenny Rains will officiate. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
