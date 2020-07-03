Richard Thomas Thompson



Knoxville - Richard Thomas Thompson, "Ricky", age 42, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Known for his kindness and sweet personality, Ricky was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on April 13, 1978.



He is survived by his mother, Nancy Thompson; stepfather, Hollie Young; sisters, Stacy and Lindsey; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and long-time girlfriend, Donna Cummings.



Family and friends will gather at 3:15 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 3:30 p.m. graveside service delivered by Dr. Evan Butcher with music provided by Shelia Shipley. A special thank you to the many people who work in the First Horizon Bank building who cared for, helped and provided support for Ricky during this difficult time including Manny Lopez, Faye Shaw and Jan Lippert. We also appreciate the compassion of several churches in our community and the kindness and service of Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.









