Ronald Lee Harwell
Powell, TN
Ronald Lee Harwell, 73, of Powell, TN (very recently moved to Crossville, TN), passed away April 12, 2019. Mr. Harwell was born January 19, 1946, in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Andrew Lee Harwell and Veronica Anita Rodriguez Harwell, who preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Rachel L. Lay-Harwell, of Crossville, TN, daughters Veronica Harwell and Elizabeth Harwell, grandsons Joseph and Dennis, brother Albert (Barbara) Boudreaux, and cousin Iris (Henry) Baxter, all of California, and twin brother Don (Jerri) Harwell of Utah. Ron was retired from the
mortgage origination industry and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Army. He will be laid to rest in a
private ceremony in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM EDT at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3000 Clearview Court, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019