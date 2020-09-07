1/1
Sandra Ann McClure Daniel
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Ann McClure Daniel

April 20, 1939 - September 2, 2020

The world lost a kind, sweet soul and a shining presence on September 2, 2020 when Sandra Daniel peacefully passed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Verna Ree Wofford McClure and her father, Sanford Alexander McClure. She was an avid antique collector and dealer, as well as a member of the Village Green Garden Club. She was also a member of First Baptist Church Concord.

She loved to travel, and her favorite place was at the beach with her lifelong girlfriends. She was a devoted wife, mother and animal lover.

She met Joe Daniel in high school and they began dating. Four children later, the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 13, 2020.

Sandra is survived by her husband Joe and her children, Lisa Daniel (Allen Ashlock) of Harbortown, TN, Karen Daniel of Los Angeles, CA, Jason Daniel and Joe Daniel (Julie), of Knoxville, and her grandson Michael Daniel of Maryville, TN. She also will miss Izzy and Lizzy, her beloved miniature schnauzers, as well as her granddog, Kaiser, the German Shepherd.

The family has declined a service at this time to respect the health and well being of their family and friends. In lieu of flowers, they request that a donation be made in Sandra's name to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

https://www.young-williams.org/donations




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Sandra was my lifelong friend. We carried each other banner all through high school and beyond. Despite going our separate ways during 20 years of jobs and travel, when we re-engaged we were a team for another 20 years. You are dearly missed dear friend!
June
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved