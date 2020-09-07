Sandra Ann McClure DanielApril 20, 1939 - September 2, 2020The world lost a kind, sweet soul and a shining presence on September 2, 2020 when Sandra Daniel peacefully passed.She was preceded in death by her mother, Verna Ree Wofford McClure and her father, Sanford Alexander McClure. She was an avid antique collector and dealer, as well as a member of the Village Green Garden Club. She was also a member of First Baptist Church Concord.She loved to travel, and her favorite place was at the beach with her lifelong girlfriends. She was a devoted wife, mother and animal lover.She met Joe Daniel in high school and they began dating. Four children later, the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 13, 2020.Sandra is survived by her husband Joe and her children, Lisa Daniel (Allen Ashlock) of Harbortown, TN, Karen Daniel of Los Angeles, CA, Jason Daniel and Joe Daniel (Julie), of Knoxville, and her grandson Michael Daniel of Maryville, TN. She also will miss Izzy and Lizzy, her beloved miniature schnauzers, as well as her granddog, Kaiser, the German Shepherd.The family has declined a service at this time to respect the health and well being of their family and friends. In lieu of flowers, they request that a donation be made in Sandra's name to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.