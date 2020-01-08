|
|
Dr. Seaton Garrett
Knoxville - Dr. Albert Seaton Garrett, Jr. was born 6/2/1929. He died and went home to be with the Lord 1/7/2020. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Seaton and Inez Garrett and his brother Carey Garrett. Survived by his wife, of 57 years, Lillian, daughter, Annette Garrett, sons, Kevin and Seaton (Kristin) Garrett and grandsons, John and Matthew Garrett. His sister Pat (Bill "T") Hamstead. Nieces and nephews; Scott Hamstead, Teresa Copeland, Steven and Tim Garrett and their families. As well as dear friends, Betty and Jack Barnhart.
Seaton was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church since the age of 12 and an elder for many years. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran serving in the Hospital Corp. He attended medical school at UT graduating in 1959, then completed his residency in internal medicine. During medical school, he won The Roche Award for Scholastic and Leadership Achievement in Medical Studies. He began working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1964 and became Medical Director of ORNL in 1978. He retired in 1994. After retiring, he worked part time for many years for REACTS in Oak Ridge.
Seaton always looked forward to meeting his good friends Bob and Carl every week at Sam's for a hot dog, and meeting his brother-in-law "T" for lunch each week.
Above all else, Seaton loved his family. His love, dedication, generosity, caring nature and his presence here with us will be missed more than words can say. How thankful we are that he was ours to know and love.
Family and friends will gather Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church from 3:30pm to 5pm with a funeral service immediately following. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 at 10:45am for an 11am interment service with Rev. Clay Harrington officiating. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020