Thomas Alvin Sweat
Thomas Alvin Sweat

Knoxville - Sweat, Thomas Alvin - age 82, of Sweetwater & Knoxville, passed away on Monday November 30, 2020 and went to be with Jesus. He was a member of Sweetwater North Baptist. Tom was a graduate of Powell High School class of 1955. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Tom worked the majority of his career with Toyota of Knoxville and prior to that he worked with Honeywell in Tampa, Florida. He loved to travel. Tom was very outgoing and had a servant's heart. He was a loving and caring Husband, Father and Grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lorine Sweat; son, Gregory Lawrence Sweat; brother, Joe Sweat; sister, Nora Jean Sweat. Tom is survived by his wife, Edna Barnett Sweat; son, Barry Stewart Sweat; grandsons, Christopher Allen, Benjamin David, and Matthew Ryan Sweat. The family wants to give a special thanks to the staff at Turkey Creek Medical Center for their love and care as well as the White family and the Root family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be made to the Philadelphians Prison Ministries, 4531 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918. An outside grave side service only will be held at Highland Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue on Monday December 7th, at 3 p.m. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel in charge of services. Condolences may be placed at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
