Alisia Kaiser

EDGERTON, Ohio - The much loved Alisia C. Kaiser passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 1:30 a.m.

Preceding her in death were her son, Michael Fiig; and stepson, Shane Kaiser.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Kaiser; son, David Fiig; sister, Irene Smith; brother, Steve Hernandez; grandchildren, including Kayla Baldridge, Madison Fiig, Austin Fiig, Dereck Fiig, Dominic Fiig and Brandon Fiig. She is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Kennedy Bladridge, Ellie Baldridge, Alexia Carnahan and Evie Carnahan.

The family will be having a private service, and there will not be a public ceremony, or public viewing.