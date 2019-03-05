ANGOLA - Carl Lynn Sain, 64, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Carl was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Fort Wayne to the late Joseph D. (Pappy Jo) Sain and Anna Francis (Stephens) Fox. He graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1972. Carl worked at the Kmart store in Angola for 10 years and at Meier's in Angola for five years. He married Jean Ann (Rodgers) Sain on Nov. 10, 1973, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola.

He was a big supporter for and the . He enjoyed drawing and tinkering around building things with his hands.

Surviving is his wife, Jean Ann Sain of Angola; one son, Matthew S. (Crystal) Sain of Angola; three daughters, Karla Sue Sain (James Hartman) of Angola, Deborah Jean (Jeremy) Ritchie of LaGrange and Melissa Ann (Jason) Kesslar of Angola; 10 grandchildren; 5 stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jerry (Terry) Sain of Florida, Joesph (Barb) Sain of Fort Wayne and Frank (Barb) Nesbit of Garrett; four sisters, Julia Ramey of California, RuthAnn McCormick of Reynolds, Marjorie (Bob) Lake of Lafayette, and Joanna Nesbitt of Garrett; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Gerald) Sain of Texas and Patty (Kenneth) Sain of Vermont.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Kenneth Sain; two sisters, Eva (Merle) Hendress and Helen Nesbitt; and three brothers-in-law, Bob Ramey, Paul McCormick and Merle Hendress.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to or .

To send condolences visit hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.