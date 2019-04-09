SHIPSHEWANA - Francis "Frank" L. Hooley, 85, of Shipshewana, died at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

He was born June 29, 1933, in LaGrange County, to Roy and Delsie (Hostetler) Hooley. On July 25, 1953, in Shipshewana, he married Dolores Nelson; she died May 9, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, Brent (Deanna) Hooley and Brian Hooley, both of Shipshewana; one granddaughter, Shannon (Todd) Kersey; three grandsons, Brandon (Kristie) Hooley, Ryan (Ashley) Hooley and Nathaniel (Ashly) Hooley; six great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and two brothers, Maurice (Ada) Hooley of LaGrange, and Dennis (Hope) Hooley of Sellersburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

He was a charter member of the Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene. He worked at Wolfe Grain and Feed for 19 years, Gehring Industries for eight years and retired as head custodian from Shipshewana-Scott Elementary School. He was a Shipshewana volunteer fireman from 1962-1969. After retirement he took care of the lawns at Westview and Shipshewana-Scott schools. Frank was an artist who enjoyed painting and also loved to travel with his wife. He was a faithful fan of the Indianapolis 500, for which he had had tickets since 1967 and last attended in 2016.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, April 12, at Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, 2695 N. 900 West, Shipshewana. Services will be conducted by Pastor Francis Warren. Burial will be in Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Memorials may be given to Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.