INDIANAPOLIS - Jane Klock McWhirter passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Heaven definitely became more joyful when she arrived!

Jane was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Aug. 17, 1938, to Grace Kinder Klock and William Byron Klock.

After graduation from Auburn High School she enrolled in the College of Fine Arts, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Jane thoroughly loved Bloomington remaining there awhile after graduation where her talent as an exceptionally gifted artist began to shine. Her first artistic love was pottery and her work was on display and for sale in her Broad Ripple pottery studio, at numerous local art fairs and in the gift shop at the Indianapolis Museum of Art (Newfields). Jane loved her career as a potter, firing her own kiln, making her own glazes, as she specialized in stoneware and porcelain. She especially delighted in teaching friends and family how to "spin the wheel." Although health issues prevented her from potting in recent years, nothing could suppress her artistic flair. It was evident in everything Jane did, from her great sense of style, to the way she entertained and decorated, to the trademark calligraphy. Anyone who received a handwritten note or card from Jane, could attest to both her skill as an artist and to her thoughtfulness as a friend.

She lived in Bloomington, Indiana, Silver Springs, Maryland, and Phoenix, Arizona, but most of her adult years were spent in Indianapolis, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Jane's family would especially like to thank her army of friends, including David Strohmeyer, Diane Roe and Jan Yosha. Appreciated also is Hospice at IU Health.

In addition to her beloved sisters, Anne Klock Moss and Ruth K. Mavis, Jane is survived by her brother-in-law, Jerry Moss; nephew, Evan Moss (Carrie); nieces, Laura Taylor (Jay), Katie Pedersen (Todd), Elizabeth Mavis and Emily Mavis; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jane was predeceased by her parents; and husband, Mark McWhirter.

Jane's zest for life and generosity endeared her to family and friends. To say she will be greatly missed is the definition of an understatement.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Jane's life will be held in the future, at a time where we can share our many happy memories of Jane.

Please direct memorial contributions in Jane's name to Fort Klock, National Historic Landmarks, P.O. Box 42, St., Johnsville, NY 13452.

Leppert Mortuary – Nora Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

