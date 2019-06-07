WATERLOO - Jerry Armstrong passed away March 28, 2019. He fought a four-year battle with cancer and is now at peace. He was born June 15, 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Earl and Evelyn Armstrong, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Helen Armstrong, whom he loved with all his heart; his three children, Matt Armstrong (his wife Candy), Lori Wiedenhoeft (her husband Jody), and Mandy Shepherd (her significant other Austin Cartwright); his brother, Lynn Armstrong; and his brother and best friend, Lyle Armstrong (his wife Jayne); and five grandchildren, Cassidy and Trevor Wiedenhoeft, Grace, Cadie and Megan Armstrong. Jerry and Helen were married Valentine's Day, 1978. They spent most of their years in Waterloo, Indiana, where he worked for Charleston Metal Products for 40 years. He retired in 2009, and they moved to Tri Par Estates in Sarasota, Florida. He began working part-time for The Ringling. He loved his job there and shared his enthusiasm and knowledge of The Ringling with all whom he spoke. He had such love for all he worked with and enjoyed every moment spent at The Ringling. He also enjoyed watching IU basketball games, golfing, morel mushroom hunting, and watching the sunset at the beaches. Jerry and Helen loved to travel together to many different states and taking cruises to tropic destinations. Jerry and Helen loved taking their beloved Lhasa Apso, Holly, for walks at her favorite park. He loved giving her treats while Helen wasn't looking. Jerry and Helen also had an African Grey parrot, Lion, (for more than 40 years) which they taught more than 300 words and songs. Jerry had such devotion to family. After his father passed away from heart disease his mother was diagnosed with ALS. He spent almost everyday caring for her until her passing. When Helen's mom, Norma LaRowe, suffered a stroke they moved her to Sarasota so that they could care for her everyday until her passing on Christmas 2017. Jerry had a presence that was kind, strong and warming. He had a great sense of humor and could bring a smile to anyone. He was able to inspire others to never give up and continue to fight whatever comes their way. He was a unique man, a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend. He will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts. A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Hamilton Town Hall at 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, Indiana, from 1-3 p.m.