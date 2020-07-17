ANGOLA - Judy A. Weaver, 71, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, to Edmon A. Mortorff and Ramona M. (Snyder) Mortorff Lowe.

Judy graduated from Angola High School. She received her associate's degree from Indiana University and her Radiology Technician degree from Parkview Hospital.

Judy married Dr. R. Wyatt Weaver Jr., on Aug. 5, 1978.

Judy had worked as a Radiology Technician at Elmhurst Hospital and Cameron Memorial Hospital, both in Angola, and LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, Indiana, before retiring.

She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola.

Judy was active in the community and was on the steering committees for the Trine Scholarship Gala and for Balloons Aloft. She was also an active supporter of the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Judy enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and reading. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving is her husband of 41 years, Dr. R. Wyatt Weaver Jr., of Angola, Indiana; son, R. Wyatt Weaver III, of Angola, Indiana; stepdaughters, Margaret (Keith) Schreiber, of Angola, Indiana, and Rebecca (Kevin) Seiler, of Noblesville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Samantha Schreiber, Max Seiler, Kate Seiler and Lincoln Schreiber. Also surviving is her sister, Linda L. Fulton, of Fremont, Indiana; and brother, Keith D. "Shorty" Mortorff, of Angola, Indiana; her nephew, Michael A. (Erin) Fulton, of Angola, Indiana; niece, Nichole L. Fulton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; great-nieces and nephews, Jaylen Barnfield, Jayden Barnfield, Payton Fulton and Gracie Fulton; along with her uncle, Ronald (Elda) Mortorff, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Maurice Lowe; and brother-in-law, Roger L. Fulton.

Private services will be held.

Memorials may be made in Judy's memory to the Trine Scholarship Fund or to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.