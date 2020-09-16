1/
Karl Stegelman
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
AUBURN - Karl W. Stegelman, 79, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home in Auburn.

He was born Jan. 14, 1941, in Hamilton to John and Myrtle E. (Mason) Stegelman. His parents have preceded him in death.

Karl married Betty Gray in April of 2002, and she passed away in February of 2003. He then married Patricia I. Parsons on May 12, 2012, in Auburn, and she survives.

He worked for the Auburn Foundry as an inspector for 32 years, retiring in 1996.

Karl was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Also surviving are a stepdaughter, Gail Parra of Auburn; two step-grandsons, Xavier Bell and Mahthyus Parra; two step-granddaughters, Nashila Perez and Shalynn Bell; step-great granddaughter, Rose Perez; and bunches of cousins.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or services taking place.

Private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
