TOPEKA - Richard Lee Miller, 23, of Topeka, died at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from injuries suffered in a bicycle accident.

He was born August 18, 1995, in Goshen, to Paul and Linda (Schlabach) Miller.

Survivors in addition to his parents are five sisters, Marsha Renee Miller at home, Brenda Jean (Nelson) Hostetler of Millersburg, Lisa Dianne (Myron) Yoder of Goshen, Beth Ann (Lewis) Yoder of Millersburg, Elaine Jo (special friend Isaiah Yutzy) Miller at home; brother, Jason Dale Miller at home; three nephews and one niece, Curtis and Seth Yoder, Josiah and Jenise Hostetler; grandparents, Emanuel and Clara (Mullet) Miller of LaGrange, Harley and Wilma (Helmuth) Schlabach of Topeka; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Richard worked at Grey Wolf in Topeka and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday, May 16, and all day Friday, May 17, at the family residence, 8300 W. 750 South, Topeka. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Dennis Helmuth residence, 8365 W. 700 South, Topeka. Services will be conducted by Bishop Willard Yoder and the home ministers. Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.