ANGOLA - Timothy "Tim" Hasselman, 66, of Angola passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after an extensive battle with cancer.

He was born May 12, 1954, in Garrett to Howard and Margaret (Vincent) Hasselman.

Tim graduated from Angola High School.

He was employed by Holiday Inn of Angola for 30 years, serving 19 of those years as general manager. He was instrumental in the founding of Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Inc., serving as president and chairman of the board for seven years. Additionally, he served on the board as vice president of The Steuben County Innkeeper's Tax Commission, Inc. For the past four years, he served at Turning Point homeless shelter as assistant to the executive director. This was truly one of the highlights of Tim's career. He loved serving others and taking part in their rehabilitation. Tim was very grateful for the continual support of Turning Point's executive director and board of directors.

Tim was active in his church, Angola Assembly of God. Over the years, he faithfully served in many positions within the church.

Surviving are his wife, Penny (Grace) Hasselman of Angola; two daughters, Meredith (Brad) Boyles of Ft. Wayne and Valerie Hasselman of Kendallville; two granddaughters, Colette and Linzie; brother, Tom (Cathy) Hasselman of Pleasant Lake; a nephew, Curt (Bethany) Hasselman of Pleasant Lake; a niece, Lisa (Scott) Sirianni of Trophy Club, Texas; and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Ted Hasselman.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Angola Assembly of God, 1405 Williams Street, Angola and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the church with the Rev. Jeffrey L. Gowen officiating. Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.

Per the governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

Tim's funeral service on Saturday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Angola Assembly of God or to the family.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com