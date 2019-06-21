CROMWELL - Violet J. Cassidy, 87, of Cromwell, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Otho Weaver and Okla (Gaff) Weaver. They are deceased.

She married Raymond L. Cassidy on June 5, 1948, in Albion. He passed away in November 1996.

Violet worked as a nurses aid for many years.

She was a very loving mother and grandmother.

Violet is survived by her daughters, Karen (Don) Anderson, of Kimmell, Diane (Dan) Vande Burgt, of Kimmell, and Pat Fry, of Elkhart; sons, Robert (Cindy) Cassidy, of Mishawaka, Terry Cassidy, of Cromwell and Raymond Cassidy Jr., of North Webster; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Pauline Lewis, of Mishawaka, and Pat Nissen, of Rome City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Kay; and her son-in-law, Donald Fry.

In accordance with Violet's wishes, cremation will take place with no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

