KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Cassidy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Cassidy


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet Cassidy Obituary

CROMWELL - Violet J. Cassidy, 87, of Cromwell, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Otho Weaver and Okla (Gaff) Weaver. They are deceased.

She married Raymond L. Cassidy on June 5, 1948, in Albion. He passed away in November 1996.

Violet worked as a nurses aid for many years.

She was a very loving mother and grandmother.

Violet is survived by her daughters, Karen (Don) Anderson, of Kimmell, Diane (Dan) Vande Burgt, of Kimmell, and Pat Fry, of Elkhart; sons, Robert (Cindy) Cassidy, of Mishawaka, Terry Cassidy, of Cromwell and Raymond Cassidy Jr., of North Webster; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Pauline Lewis, of Mishawaka, and Pat Nissen, of Rome City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Kay; and her son-in-law, Donald Fry.

In accordance with Violet's wishes, cremation will take place with no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Download Now