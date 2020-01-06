|
|
Frederick P Newschwander
Fred Newschwander passed away on December 18th, 2019 in the presence of loved ones. Fred was born in Ellensburg on April 24th, 1943 to Wilfred Willam and Margaret Newschwander who were both educators in Ellensburg, WA.
Fred attended Wesleyan University, and received his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics, he then pursued a chemistry post graduate degree at the University of Washington. Following his military service in the Army, he obtained his DVM from Washington State University in 1974.
Dr. Fred returned from BC, Canada to his beloved Kittitas Valley in 1980 with his wife and son to establish and own Mt. Stuart Animal Hospital. He was a practicing veterinarian there for 37 years. He retired in Ellensburg in 2011 with his best dog gal, Piper and his two horses Morticia and Slider.
Dr. Fred always lived life to its fullest potential and was happy to share his experiences and life stories with anyone who would listen. His brilliant memory compiled 3 books of short stories in his retirement. He loved the outdoors and all that went with it: camping, horseback riding, golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, sailing, fishing, and studying the local geology wherever he went. He was a world traveller, having extreme adventures (horse safari in Botswana, Iceland, Ireland, and Kazakhstan; boating in the Peruvian Amazon, Yangtze river and, Galapagos; cross country quad tours in Baja; and trips to Antarctica and China). Fred loved to sing and listen to music. He also had a sweet tooth and loved to bake.
Fred is survived by his sister Carolyn Stewart, son Jeff Newschwander, granddaughter Jocelyn Newschwander, and step-daughters Valerie Hedrick and Brenda Warnaca (Nolan, Adeline). Fred considered many others family and touched the lives of all he encountered. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Dr. Fred's life will be held on Saturday February 1st, 2020 at The American Legion in Ellensburg, WA at 2pm.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2020