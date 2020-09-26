1/
Richard (Dick) Baker
1941 - 2020
RICHARD (DICK) BAKER
RICHARD (DICK) BAKER formerly of Ellensburg passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Hospital Seattle on September 5th, 2020. He was born in Ellensburg in 1941 the son of Wilfred and Lola Baker. He attended Central Washington University. In 1964 he married his longtime sweetheart, Molly Gehlen.
Besides his wife Molly he leaves behind his son Brock Baker (Amy) and Grandson Henry; His Daughter Hillary Baker Hemler (Alen) and Granddaughter Madalynn. He is also survived by his Sister, Susan Robbins of St Helena, CA. Both Grandchildren had a special place in his heart.
Dick was active in the Lumber business and worked for many years in Eugene, OR and more recently in Issaquah, WA. His wealth of experience and management of challenging decision made him a valuable buyer in the lumber market.
He loved cars! But old Ford cars had a special place in his heart. At the time of his death he had a 1932 and 1936 Ford. One of his real pleasures in life was attending car shows. When he was younger, he had a Harley and he and Molly drove it to Sturgis several years for that annual gathering. He was an avid University of Oregon fan - GO DUCKS!
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
He is greatly missed and will be loved forever. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Ellensburg, WA at a later date. A memorial will be planned later in the Spring.


Published in Daily Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
September 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
