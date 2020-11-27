Blake Martin, 28, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nelson County. He was born June 28, 1992, in Louisville, was an employee for Doc's Industrial, Trademark Excavating and MBJ Logging. He was a member of the Game Fowl Community.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Earl Martin; longtime friend, Zack Martinez; and two cousins, Andrew Johnson and Logan Johnson.
He is survived by his two daughters, Maci Viola Martin and Amara Josephine Martin; mother of his children, Aarin Seward; mother, Melissa (Roy Litton) Martin; adoptive mother, Roxann Donahue (Glen); adoptive father, Ronny E. (Jennifer) Johnson Sr.; three sisters, Heather (Jacob) Martin, Taylor Gilbert and Megan Martin; four brothers, Ronny (Rhonda) Johnson Jr., Kevin (Kasey) Johnson, David Litton and Dalton Litton; three nieces; five nephews; a close friend, Chaz Case, all of Nelson County; and many cousins and friends.
His funeral will be private, with private burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Public drive by visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 30, at Barlow Funeral Home. During drive by visitation, those in vehicles, must remain in vehicles, and remain six feet from the family.
Memorial contributions may go toward his services. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.